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NEWS

Burglars steal $630,000 worth of diamond necklaces and watches from Sai Kung house

NEWS
55 mins ago
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Burglars broke into a detached house in Sai Kung on Sunday night, stealing two diamond necklaces and three luxury watches worth about HK$630,000, police said.

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A 44-year-old foreign female resident reported around 9pm that a room in her house on Ho Chung Road had been ransacked. Initial counts showed two diamond necklaces and three watches by Roger Dubuis, TAG Heuer and Fabergé were stolen.

The case has been classified as burglary and is being handled by the Wong Tai Sin district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made.

Sai Kung burglary luxury watches

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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