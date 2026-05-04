Burglars steal $630,000 worth of diamond necklaces and watches from Sai Kung house

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Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
26-04-2026 18:30 HKT
Teen mechanic’s first day ends in crash after Tesla hits storefront
20-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered
07-04-2026 04:11 HKT
Burglars take $120,000 cash from Tuen Mun village house
02-04-2026 06:18 HKT
Female body tied with bricks found floating near Sai Kung pier
15-03-2026 17:12 HKT
Burglars steal $120,000 from Tin Shui Wai village house
11-03-2026 04:43 HKT
GFS helicopter airlifts injured cleaner after fall in Sai Kung
23-02-2026 01:06 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
02-05-2026 22:48 HKT
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT