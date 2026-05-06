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NEWS

AFCD logs 19 enforcement cases at Sai Kung East country park during May Day holiday

NEWS
18 mins ago
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The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department recorded 19 enforcement cases during the five-day mainland May Day holiday from May 1 to 5 at Sai Kung East Country Park, including the East Dam and popular camping sites, involving littering and illegal camping.

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The East Dam area averaged about 2,900 visitors per day, peaking at 5,700 on May 1. The department deployed additional patrol staff, implemented temporary crowd control measures, and used drones for broadcasting and surveillance at the Po Pin Chau viewpoint. These measures significantly reduced visitors climbing over railings or approaching dangerous areas.

At Ham Tin Wan, Long Ke Wan and Sai Wan campsites, an average of about 400 tents were recorded per night, peaking at about 1,100 on May 1. The department will review long-term management strategies, including introducing reservation and fee systems for campsites.

At Sharp Island, an average of about 1,400 visitors were recorded daily, peaking at 3,000 on May 1. About 720 verbal reminders were issued for ecological disturbance. At Shui Hau on Lantau, about 380 visitors were recorded daily, with nearly 1,000 on May 1, and about 140 verbal reminders issued.

Sai Kung May Day holiday enforcement cases

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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