Vessel capsizes off airport waters, multiple people believed overboard

A vessel is believed to have capsized off the waters north of the airport and south of Sha Chau on Sunday night, with multiple people reportedly falling overboard, police said.

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Police received a report around 10.30pm. Fire services and the Marine Department dispatched multiple rescue vessels to the scene. Nearby vessels also rushed to assist, pulling some of the victims from the water.

The type of vessel involved and the number of people who fell overboard remain unclear. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.