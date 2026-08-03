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CUHK secures half of top DSE high achievers, including twelve perfect scorers in medicine

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1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has solidified its position as a premier destination for academic excellence by recruiting half of the city's top-performing candidates from this year's Diploma of Secondary Education examinations. Among the newly admitted cohort are four "super top scorers" who achieved the highest possible grade of 5** in seven subjects and eight top scorers with six 5** grades. 

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All twelve of these exceptional students have chosen to pursue their medical education at the university, enrolling in either the flagship Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery program or its highly competitive Global Physician-Leadership Stream.

In addition to the perfect scorers, the university admitted fourteen students who achieved 5** in five subjects. 

Twelve of these high-achieving scholars will join the global medicine stream, while the remaining two have chosen to study general medicine and the joint-faculty program in quantitative finance and risk management science.

Overall, the university has successfully attracted fifty percent of all candidates across Hong Kong who scored five or more 5** grades.

Strong preference for campus community and diverse academic programs

The university welcomed a total of 2,855 undergraduate students through the Joint University Programmes Admissions System this year, with nearly all of them placing the institution as their top priority choice. 

For five consecutive years, the proportion of admitted students who selected the university in their primary band of choices has consistently exceeded eighty percent. 

Admissions administrators expressed great satisfaction with these results, noting that the university remains the top choice for Hong Kong's elite students, which reflects broad recognition of its role in nurturing top-tier talent.

While medicine remains a primary draw, the university's diverse academic offerings continue to attract students with outstanding academic credentials. A total of fifteen programs admitted students scoring 33 points or above in their best five DSE subjects. 

These popular disciplines span a wide range of fields, including artificial intelligence, computer science, theoretical physics, pharmacy, global business, and quantitative finance, highlighting the university's role as a comprehensive hub for diverse talents.

Embracing non-academic excellence and inclusive education

Beyond academic marks, the institution remains highly committed to recognizing achievements in leadership, community service, creative arts, athletics, and STEM fields. 

This year, nearly 200 students were admitted through various special talent schemes, such as the School Nominations Direct Admission Scheme, the Sports Scholarship Scheme, and programs designed to support elite student-athletes. 

Among them, ninety-five students were admitted under principal recommendations for their leadership qualities, and ten outstanding athletes in sports like track and field, fencing, and basketball were awarded sports scholarships.

The university also continues to champion equal educational opportunities and support services for all. This academic year, four students with special educational needs have been admitted. 

The institution has committed to providing tailored academic and campus life support services to ensure these students can fully adapt and thrive in their new university environment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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