Night Recap - August 4, 2026

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Hong Kong and Shanghai cultures converge at Hong Kong airport

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The streets and stories of Hong Kong and Shanghai are taking center stage at Hong Kong International Airport under a twin-city exhibition running until November.

Hong Kong police arrest six over Fun Coffee crypto scam involving $94m losses

Hong Kong police have arrested six people on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud in connection with the Fun Coffee cryptocurrency investment scam, which has caused total losses of around HK$94 million.

Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations

Employers' groups are pushing for a total ban on foreign domestic helper loans, as helpers continue to borrow beyond their means despite tighter regulations on licensed moneylenders.

ImmD conducts tests, staff training for joint clearance at new Huanggang Port

The Immigration Department (ImmD) is actively conducting system and operational tests in preparation for collaborative inspection and joint clearance at the new Huanggang Port, alongside staff training, said Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung.

Privacy watchdog warns travelers over fake e-visa websites

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has urged residents to stay vigilant when applying for electronic visas during peak travel seasons after receiving 16 inquiries or complaints regarding fraudulent websites over the past three months.

Business Today

Hong Kong's retail sales up by 4.6 percent in June, misses expectations

Hong Kong's retail sales rose by 4.6 percent in June, marking their 14th consecutive month of growth, but remained below market estimates amid external uncertainties.

HSBC sets US$1 billion buyback after profit beat on boost from rates and wealth

HSBC (0005) reported a better-than-expected first-half profit and raised its net interest income target, driven by revenue growth in lending and wealth management fee earnings on robust money flows.

Shein seeks US$30-US$40 billion valuation for August Hong Kong IPO, sources say

Shein is seeking a valuation of US$30 billion to US$40 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering that the online fast-fashion retailer plans to launch as early as mid-August, three people familiar with the matter said.

Harbour Centre Development's underlying net profit climbs to HK$99m in first half

Harbour Centre Development (0051), a unit of Wharf Real Estate Investment (1997) that mainly engages in the operation of luxury hotels, reported that its underlying net profit turned around to HK$99 million from a loss of HK$86 million last year, mainly due to lower impairment provisions for development properties.

New World's 83 Wing Hong Street sells 75 office units, to launch high-zone units

New World Development (0017) said its Grade-A office project in Kowloon West, 83 Wing Hong Street, has sold over 75 units, representing nearly 80 percent of the price-listed units launched.

World/China

Romania blasts rocks to reroute cooling Danube water to nuclear reactor

Romania blew up a rock outcrop on Monday to help redirect vital cooling water from the drought-hit Danube river to its soleworking nuclear reactor,an unprecedented measure underlining the scale of an energy crunch across the region.

China seeks to prevent, mitigate impact of landslides and floods

China is planning to strengthen its ability to prevent and mitigate the impact of landslides and floods as it seeks to better respond to climate change, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

Malaysia tech hub plan scrapped following order to deport all Israelis

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently announced that any Israeli citizens found in the country will be immediately deported, ultimately forcing the abandonment of a massive investment plan for a tech community, as reported by East Week magazine, a sister publication of The Standard.

Spain confronts EU migration hawks in tense Ceuta talks

Spain's interior minister headed into a tense face-off with EU counterparts on Tuesday, as the bloc sought to draw lessons from an influx of migrants into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in hastily arranged video talks.

July was France's hottest month on record: weather service

July was the hottest month ever recorded in France since measurements began in 1900, surpassing previous records set during the heatwaves of August 2003 and July 2006, the country's weather service said Tuesday.