Privacy watchdog warns travelers over fake e-visa websites

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has urged residents to stay vigilant when applying for electronic visas during peak travel seasons after receiving 16 inquiries or complaints regarding fraudulent websites over the past three months.

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The Office said on Tuesday that victims fell for spoofed websites that appeared in the search engine results when looking for official sites to apply for visas, electronic travel authorizations or arrival cards.

It was only after submitting personal information, including names, passport numbers, dates of birth and nationalities, and paying application fees that the applicants realized they had engaged with fake platforms. The reported losses ranged from over HK$300 to over HK$1,700.

The office advised residents to carefully verify the full website address as fake websites’ URLs often contain spelling errors and extra letters or numbers.

It added that search engine results may lead to fraudulent websites. Residents should access official application portals through links provided on websites of local foreign consulates or check requirements through accredited travel agencies.

Residents who suspect their personal data has been misused can contact the watchdog’s Personal Data Fraud Prevention Hotline or report the fraud directly to the police.