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NEWS

HK-tycoon-backed HistoSonics makes Time's Top 10 health firms with ultrasound therapy

NEWS
31 mins ago
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HistoSonics, a non-invasive cancer treatment company backed by the Li Ka Shing Foundation, has been named to Time Magazine's 2026 list of the "10 Most Influential Health and Life Science Companies. 

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Valued at around US$2.5billion, the company raised US$250 million in October to expand internationally and run clinical trials on additional cancer types. 

Co-founded by Zhen Xu, a professor at the University of Michigan, the company developed the Edison Histotripsy System to target and liquefy tumors while sparing surrounding healthy tissue during cancer treatment.  

Additionally, some early research has suggested the technique might be effective for other conditions, including stroke and epilepsy. 

The system was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2023 and was introduced by the Hong Kong’s Department of Health in September 2025.

The authorites noted the system was found to be safe and performed as intended by the manufacturer after careful evaluation, listing it under the city’s Medical Device Administrative Control System.

Notably, approximately 3,000 global patients have received histotripsy treatment as of date,  with Hong Kong being the first city outside the US to introduce the technology.

HistoSonicsTime MagazineLi Ka Shing Foundation

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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