KMB and NLB seek bus franchises renewal as govt eyes service improvements

Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) and New Lantao Bus (NLB) have indicated their intention to apply for new franchises upon the expiry of their current agreements in 2027, with a view to continuing their public bus operations in Hong Kong, the Transport Advisory Committee said.

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The committee noted that Hong Kong currently has four franchised bus operators running five franchises. NLB’s franchise is set to expire on March 1, 2027, followed by KMB’s on July 1, 2027.

The government is now considering the operators’ plans as part of the franchise renewal process. It said it aims to ensure the continued stability of bus services while encouraging operators to enhance service quality, improve safety standards, and maintain long-term financial sustainability.

The Transport Department has been conducting regular reviews of operators’ performance, covering overall operations, service improvements, and safety enhancements.

Chairman of the Transport Advisory Committee Wong Sze-chun said the committee supports the government’s use of established mechanisms to ensure that operators deliver appropriate and efficient public bus services throughout the franchise period.

He added that the committee will continue to provide views on franchised bus services and support the government’s work on the upcoming franchise renewals, while endorsing efforts to maintain stable and progressively improving services.

Separately, the government reported progress under the Universal Accessibility Programme, which aims to enhance barrier-free access at public walkways. As of the end of February, 272 projects had been completed, accounting for around 70 percent of the planned works. The remaining projects are expected to be rolled out progressively over the next few years.