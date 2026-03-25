2 men loudly discuss prostitution on bus, sparking passenger backlash

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KMB and NLB seek bus franchises renewal as govt eyes service improvements
25-03-2026 21:16 HKT
Hong Kong Palace Museum and KMB to launch 'Pharaoh Cat Buses' on Mar 7
04-03-2026 18:32 HKT
KMB signals possible fare hike as revenue pressures mount
02-03-2026 18:58 HKT
KMB driver falls ill at wheel, bus hits railings and traffic light
25-12-2025 01:59 HKT
Motorcyclist killed in collision with two KMB buses in Ngau Chi Wan
15-09-2025 02:24 HKT
HK resumes limited public transportation services as T8 signal takes effect
20-07-2025 17:15 HKT
New pet bus routes to be launched by KMB starting Sat
17-07-2025 21:08 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
05-04-2026 19:58 HKT