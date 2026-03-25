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SOCIAL BUZZ

2 men loudly discuss prostitution on bus, sparking passenger backlash

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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Two middle-aged men sparked outrage on a Kowloon Motor Bus service to Tin Shui Wai late on March 29 after they openly and loudly discussed their experiences paying for sex, ignoring other passengers and swearing profusely.

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According to a passenger's social media post, the incident occurred around 11pm on route 265B. The two men showed no regard for the quiet carriage, speaking in explicit terms about their encounters with sex workers while shouting profanities. Nearby passengers reacted with disgust, with some moving seats to get away.

When the passenger confronted them, demanding they be quiet, the men responded with anger, pointing fingers and shouting more obscenities. A young man sitting near the front then stood up and shouted: "I'm sitting this far forward, wearing headphones, and I can still hear you!" Faced with a bus full of disapproving passengers, the two men eventually fell silent.

Online commenters criticised the men's behaviour, with some saying they "set a bad example for the younger generation" and that their actions were "shameless." Others praised the passengers who spoke up, with one commenting: "I admire those who take action. Usually, eight out of ten times, no one helps."

KMB public disturbance passenger dispute

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