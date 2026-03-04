Hong Kong Palace Museum and KMB to launch 'Pharaoh Cat Buses' on Mar 7

Read More
KMB signals possible fare hike as revenue pressures mount
02-03-2026 18:58 HKT
KMB driver falls ill at wheel, bus hits railings and traffic light
25-12-2025 01:59 HKT
Motorcyclist killed in collision with two KMB buses in Ngau Chi Wan
15-09-2025 02:24 HKT
HKPM to host elite fencing exhibition match featuring Edgar Cheung
12-08-2025 16:47 HKT
HK resumes limited public transportation services as T8 signal takes effect
20-07-2025 17:15 HKT
New pet bus routes to be launched by KMB starting Sat
17-07-2025 21:08 HKT
HK acts as a cultural bridge to Chinese and Islamic worlds
17-06-2025 08:53 HKT
Gold rush in Yau Ma Tei as prices climb amid tensions
03-03-2026 18:35 HKT