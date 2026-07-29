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FOOTBALL

Haaland, Rodri among Man City absentees for HK tour; Chelsea without James, Fernandez

FOOTBALL
34 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Manchester City and Chelsea have named their squads for the Hong Kong Football Festival, with several key players missing due to World Cup rest periods and injury.

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Manchester City's 28-man traveling party will be without Erling Haaland, Rodri, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku and new signing Elliot Anderson. Rodri is recovering from minor back surgery, while players whose nations reached the World Cup quarter-finals have been given mandatory rest before the new Premier League season.

City's squad includes Phil Foden, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Tijjani Reijnders, Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Ait-Nouri, along with several academy players.

Chelsea's 27-man squad is missing England debutant Morgan Rogers, captain Reece James and Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, all rested after World Cup commitments. However, the Blues will bring Joao Pedro, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez and Cole Palmer.

Juventus has confirmed their Hong Kong squad, including goalkeepers Perin, Di Gregorio and Pinsoglio; defenders Gatti, Kelly, Kalulu, Rugani, Joao Mario, Cambiaso, Cabal, Rouhi, Gil Puche and Van Aarle; midfielders Locatelli, Adzic, Ekhator, Miretti, Douglas Luiz, Arthur, Owusu and Kenan Yildiz; and forwards Zhegrova, Boga, Milik, Oboavwoduo, Licina, Durmisi, Elimoghale and Weston McKennie.

Inter Milan's squad has yet to be confirmed.

The festival features two main matches: City against Inter on August 1 and Chelsea against Juventus on August 5, with tickets ranging from HK$399 to HK$2,999. Open training sessions for City and Chelsea will also be held on July 31 and August 4, with tickets at HK$299.

Hong Kong Football Festival Manchester City Chelsea Haaland Rodri Reece James

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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