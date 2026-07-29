logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Nine wet days ahead as AI models flag four tropical systems

NEWS
15 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong is facing nine consecutive days of showers, while artificial intelligence weather models suggest as many as four tropical systems could develop across the region next week.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong Observatory said a broad trough of low pressure would bring showers and thunderstorms to the Guangdong coast and the northern part of the South China Sea over the next few days.

Conditions are expected to become more unsettled over the weekend and early next week as upper-air disturbances approach. Showers will be heavier at times, accompanied by squally thunderstorms, while an area of low pressure may form within the trough.

The FengWu AI model indicates that four possible tropical systems could emerge around the northern South China Sea, Okinawa, Hokkaido and Guam by the middle to latter part of next week.

One model run suggests that the South China Sea system could develop around August 5 before moving northwest and coming closest to Hong Kong around August 9.

The Pangu model also places its closest approach around August 9, while the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts’ AIFS model shows a possible system approaching the city on a slower track around August 12.

Such long-range model projections remain highly uncertain and may change significantly as weather systems develop.

The Observatory’s nine-day forecast shows showers each day from Thursday through August 7. Rain will be heavier at times on Sunday, with squally thunderstorms and a high probability of significant rainfall.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
All 200 HK travelers from 15 tour groups safe after Kyushu quake
NEWS
19 mins ago
(File photo)
Man City names 28-man Hong Kong squad; Haaland, Rodri absent
NEWS
21 mins ago
(File photo)
HK on alert for record heat and extreme rain as El Nino intensifies
NEWS
1 hour ago
Foreign schemes use free travel to recruit elites to disrupt Hong Kong
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK eyes more fencing events after successful World debut
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Online photo)
Hongkonger recalls legs giving way during Japan quake
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Airport Authority funds award $11m to marine projects
NEWS
3 hours ago
Airport shuttle bus incident leaves six passengers with minor injuries
NEWS
4 hours ago
Mainland tourist stabbed in neck after payment row at sex service flat in Mong Kok
NEWS
4 hours ago
Making good governance visible
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
GOSSIP
22 hours ago
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
NEWS
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.