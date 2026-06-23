Red Cross sounds European heatwave health alarm

The intense heat gripping Europe can quickly become be a matter of life and death for the most vulnerable in society, the Red Cross warned Tuesday.

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The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the world's largest humanitarian network, said that besides the sweltering outdoor temperatures, indoor heat was also a serious health risk.

"The coming days pose serious health risks," Mary Friel, the IFRC's senior climate policy officer, told a press conference in Geneva.

"For thousands of people across Europe, extreme temperatures, without action, can quickly become a matter of life and death.

"IFRC is urging people to take this heatwave seriously and to look out for those most at risk to save lives."

The network urged people to stay connected to heat alerts, follow advice from local authorities and check in on those who may be at higher risk.

Friel said the "most extreme impacts" were felt by vulnerable groups including the elderly, children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers and the homeless.

National Red Cross societies were carrying out house calls, setting up cooling stations in cities, providing first aid and sharing practical advice, she said.

"Early action saves lives and we encourage everyone to act," said Friel.

"Indoor heat is often a hidden threat, especially for people with limited mobility and underlying health conditions," she added.

Heat stress, especially for such groups, was a "deadly, often a silent killer, invisible".

As a choking early-summer heatwave smothered much of western Europe, red alerts and health warnings were issued in Britain, France, Italy and Spain, with France sweating through its hottest night ever recorded.

Scientists have shown that recurring heatwaves are a clear marker of global warming, and warn they are set to become more frequent, longer and more intense, driven by humans' burning of fossil fuels.

The IFRC's Friel said climate change and extreme heat was becoming a major public health risk, and "one of the defining humanitarian challenges of our time".

(AFP)