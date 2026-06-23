logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Red Cross sounds European heatwave health alarm

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP A person Vapes in the town centre in Huddersfield, northern England on June 23, 2026. Multiple schools in England shut early on June 23 and set to remain closed for two more days with a heatwave expected to set new records in the UK as it spreads across Europe.
Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP A person Vapes in the town centre in Huddersfield, northern England on June 23, 2026. Multiple schools in England shut early on June 23 and set to remain closed for two more days with a heatwave expected to set new records in the UK as it spreads across Europe.

The intense heat gripping Europe can quickly become be a matter of life and death for the most vulnerable in society, the Red Cross warned Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the world's largest humanitarian network, said that besides the sweltering outdoor temperatures, indoor heat was also a serious health risk.

"The coming days pose serious health risks," Mary Friel, the IFRC's senior climate policy officer, told a press conference in Geneva.

"For thousands of people across Europe, extreme temperatures, without action, can quickly become a matter of life and death.

"IFRC is urging people to take this heatwave seriously and to look out for those most at risk to save lives."

The network urged people to stay connected to heat alerts, follow advice from local authorities and check in on those who may be at higher risk.

Friel said the "most extreme impacts" were felt by vulnerable groups including the elderly, children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers and the homeless.

National Red Cross societies were carrying out house calls, setting up cooling stations in cities, providing first aid and sharing practical advice, she said.

"Early action saves lives and we encourage everyone to act," said Friel.

"Indoor heat is often a hidden threat, especially for people with limited mobility and underlying health conditions," she added.

Heat stress, especially for such groups, was a "deadly, often a silent killer, invisible".

As a choking early-summer heatwave smothered much of western Europe, red alerts and health warnings were issued in Britain, France, Italy and Spain, with France sweating through its hottest night ever recorded.

Scientists have shown that recurring heatwaves are a clear marker of global warming, and warn they are set to become more frequent, longer and more intense, driven by humans' burning of fossil fuels.

The IFRC's Friel said climate change and extreme heat was becoming a major public health risk, and "one of the defining humanitarian challenges of our time".

(AFP)

climateweatherheatwaveeuroperedcross

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
TOPSHOT - A pedestrian holds a clipboard as he walks past the shadow of a worker installing a placard at the bottom of a hotel in Bordeaux, southwestern France on June 23, 2026, as France experiences a heatwave. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
Eiffel Tower in Paris to close early Tuesday due to heatwave: operator
WORLD
2 hours ago
A person shelters from the sun under an umbrella along the banks of the River Seine in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Alice Sacco
Forty drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave
WORLD
3 hours ago
HKO to downgrade Black Rainstorm Warning to Red at 8.30pm
NEWS
18-06-2026 20:24 HKT
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
18-06-2026 13:28 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO issues landslide alert for Eastern Sai Kung amid heavy downpours
NEWS
15-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Intense thunderstorms and violent gusts batter HK
NEWS
15-06-2026 13:33 HKT
Heavy rain and squally thunderstorms to persist across Hong Kong until Thursday
NEWS
14-06-2026 14:12 HKT
Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:38 HKT
(File Photo)
Heavy rain and squally thunderstorms forecast for Hong Kong as monsoon and low-pressure trough approach
NEWS
12-06-2026 19:05 HKT
A runner cools down with water in Skopje, North Macedonia July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Scientists warn of record heat, threats to climate monitoring
WORLD
11-06-2026 11:43 HKT
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:47 HKT
MTR Tung Chung Line extension hits major milestone as twin tunnels Complete excavation
NEWS
22-06-2026 21:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.