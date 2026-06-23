Eiffel Tower in Paris to close early Tuesday due to heatwave: operator

The French capital's Eiffel Tower, one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world, was on Tuesday set to close early because of a severe heatwave, its operator said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A deadly heatwave has battered France since last week, disrupting daily life as well as forcing school closures and train cancellations.

"Due to the high temperatures forecast, the Eiffel Tower will be adjusting its operations," said the operator of the monument made of latticed steel girders.

"The Eiffel Tower will exceptionally close at 4:00 pm."

It is "very likely" that the monument will close again early on Wednesday, the operator said.

Visitors will be refunded for their tickets.

During the high season, starting in mid-June, the Eiffel Tower is open from 9:00 am to 12:45 am.

Seven million tourists pay to see the 324-metre (1,063-foot) tower each year.

Unveiled in 1889 for the World Fair in Paris by engineer Gustave Eiffel, the "Iron Lady" has since become the French capital's symbol.

(AFP)