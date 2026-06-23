Eiffel Tower in Paris to close early Tuesday due to heatwave: operator

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HKO to downgrade Black Rainstorm Warning to Red at 8.30pm
18-06-2026 20:24 HKT
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
18-06-2026 13:28 HKT
HKO issues landslide alert for Eastern Sai Kung amid heavy downpours
15-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Intense thunderstorms and violent gusts batter HK
15-06-2026 13:33 HKT
Scientists warn of record heat, threats to climate monitoring
11-06-2026 11:43 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
22-06-2026 18:47 HKT