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NEWS

Fourteen hawkers arrested over illegal food sales

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has arrested 14 unlicensed hawkers and seized about 600 kilograms of food in a citywide crackdown on the illegal sale of food from unknown sources.

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The intelligence-led operation from July 17 to 28 targeted high-risk locations across Hong Kong amid concerns that improperly stored or untraceable food could pose a risk to public health.

Of those arrested by Tuesday, 13 were also suspected of causing obstruction in public places, while two were suspected of selling restricted food without permission.

The seized items included cooked food, shellfish and lunch boxes.

Yuen Chiu-kit, a senior health inspector responsible for hawker control in Mong Kok, said officers had earlier identified unlicensed hawking activities near a footbridge on Tong Mi Road.

Three people were arrested there on suspicion of unlicensed hawking and causing obstruction, while about 83 kilograms of food from unknown sources was confiscated.

The department said it generally adopted a reasonable and compassionate approach when dealing with unlicensed hawkers, particularly elderly people and those with disabilities.

However, it takes a zero-tolerance approach to the illegal sale of cooked food, expired products, restricted items and food from unknown sources because of the potential risks to food safety and public health.

Those arrested who require welfare assistance have been referred to the relevant government departments for follow-up support.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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