Bubble Planet in Kai Tak shuts abruptly amid unresolved injury complaints

Bubble Planet Hong Kong, an immersive exhibition located at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, has closed less than a month after its opening, leaving some parents who say their children were injured at the attraction still seeking compensation and answers from the organizer.

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A notice posted outside the venue said the exhibition had ceased operations on Tuesday because of technical problems. Ticket holders were advised to contact the ticketing platform or the event’s official website for a full refund.

The immersive attraction opened on June 29 and had originally been scheduled to run until August 31. It featured 11 themed areas with interactive installations, virtual-reality experiences, inflatables and optical illusions.

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The closure followed complaints from several parents who alleged that children had been injured by hard bases, exposed edges and uneven surfaces concealed beneath balloons in dimly lit areas.

One mother, identified only as K, said her child was injured on July 9. She submitted an X-ray report to the organizer on July 22 but had received no response by Wednesday, according to local media reports.

The attraction temporarily closed earlier this month after reports of injuries. Its management apologized to the affected families and said safety upgrades had been carried out, including the installation of protective padding, the removal of sharp edges, improvements to flooring and additional warning signs.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board previously promoted Bubble Planet as one of the city’s family-friendly summer attractions. It has since removed information about it from its website.

Lawmaker Kitson Yang Wing-kit called on the government to introduce clearer requirements for temporary venue operators, covering safety inspections, insurance and the responsibilities of organizers.

He also urged the Customs and Excise Department and the Consumer Council to investigate whether tickets were continued to be sold despite the organizer knowing that the exhibition was about to close.