Eye doctor cleared in 15-year-old misconduct case as Medical Council offers no evidence

A Hong Kong ophthalmologist has been cleared of professional misconduct after the Medical Council Secretariat offered no evidence against him at a disciplinary hearing arising from a complaint filed 15 years ago.

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Yiu Man-kit faced three charges stemming from a complaint lodged by a patient in 2011.

The allegations included that Yiu had failed to adequately warn the patient that laser surgery on both corneas could lead to recurrent corneal erosion and had subsequently treated the condition improperly and inadequately.

At the hearing, legal officer David Yim Ho-ching, representing the council, said the secretariat would offer no evidence in support of the allegations.

The inquiry panel dismissed all three charges, noting that the burden of proof rested entirely with the secretariat and that Yiu was not required to prove his innocence.

It said the allegations were serious and that each charge would ordinarily require careful and separate consideration based on the evidence presented.

However, as no evidence was offered to support the disciplinary charges, the panel found Yiu not guilty on all counts.