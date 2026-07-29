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NEWS

EDB lists 91 private schools in transparency drive

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Education Bureau on Wednesday published a reference list of 91 private schools offering formal primary and secondary curricula, including international schools, as part of efforts to improve transparency and quality assurance in the sector.

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The move followed the bureau’s introduction in January of the Code of Practice for Private Schools, which aims to curb the unauthorized operation of courses through so-called “shell schools.”

All institutions included on the Private School List were assessed and recommended by the Advisory Committee on Private Schools established by the bureau.

In a blog post, Deputy Secretary for Education Ida Lee Bik-sai described the publication of the list as an important step toward raising standards.

She expressed hope that more private schools would join the scheme in the future, further strengthening quality across the sector.

The bureau stressed that the list should serve only as a general reference for parents.

It also advised families to make comprehensive and objective assessments when choosing a school, taking into account its operational and financial position, enrollment, development plans and long-term strategy.

Parents should contact schools directly and obtain sufficient information before making a decision, according to the bureau.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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