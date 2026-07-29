Hong Kong launches ‘AI for All’ drive to bridge digital divide

Hong Kong has launched an inclusive artificial intelligence program to improve public understanding of the technology, strengthen digital skills and encourage its responsible use.

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Speaking at the launch of the “AI for All” Inclusive Programme at Cyberport on Wednesday, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said AI had become a key driver of Hong Kong’s competitiveness.

Beyond promoting technological innovation, expanding real-world applications and strengthening computing infrastructure, Sun said it was equally important to help people of different ages and backgrounds understand and use AI.

The program is being jointly implemented by Cyberport, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation and the Hong Kong Productivity Council.

Cyberport will focus on building basic AI literacy among students, parents, elderly people and disadvantaged groups through online introductory courses, interactive workshops and site visits.

Sun said the initiative would adopt a tiered approach to meet the needs of different sections of the community, helping more households use AI and ensuring that residents can share in the benefits of the digital economy.

Cyberport chairman Simon Chan Sai-ming said the technology hub was home to more than 2,300 companies, including over 500 specializing in AI.

Drawing on its innovation ecosystem, Cyberport plans to work with schools, sponsoring bodies, social welfare organizations and community groups to make AI more accessible in everyday life and unlock the potential of Hong Kong’s digital economy.