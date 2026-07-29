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NEWS

Airport Authority funds award $11m to marine projects

NEWS
21 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Two independent funds established by the Airport Authority Hong Kong have awarded nearly HK$11 million to 12 marine conservation and fisheries projects for the 2026-27 financial year.

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The Marine Ecology Enhancement Fund allocated about HK$6.4 million to nine projects involving research and innovative conservation measures.

The projects include the development of an artificial intelligence platform to detect abandoned fishing nets, a study of the role of seagrass beds in climate regulation and research into the population and movement patterns of horseshoe crabs.

The fund will also support a systematic assessment of the health of Chinese white dolphins using a dedicated animal welfare tool.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Enhancement Fund awarded about HK$4.2 million to three projects, including an ongoing survey aimed at improving understanding of local fishing operations and marine resources.

It will also fund study visits to modern aquaculture bases and eco-fishing villages in Fujian and Guangdong to promote knowledge exchange and the modernization of the industry.

Another project will seek to restore Chinese bahaba stocks in waters around Lantau through artificial breeding, trial rearing and restocking.

The two funds were established in 2016 with a combined HK$400 million contribution from the Airport Authority to enhance Hong Kong’s marine environment and fisheries resources.

Since their establishment, they have awarded about HK$123 million to support marine ecology and fisheries projects in the city.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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