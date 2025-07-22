FrieslandCampina challenges Macau lead test results for Frisolac Prestige infant formula

Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina has submitted independent test reports to Macau authorities showing that lead levels in its Frisolac Prestige 1 infant formula meet both Hong Kong and Macau standards, after Macau officials reportedly detected levels exceeding local limits.

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The company said it has met with Macau authorities and submitted test results from two ISO 17025-accredited independent laboratories on three samples. All samples were found to comply with both Macau and Hong Kong safety standards.

FrieslandCampina has strongly requested that Macau authorities conduct further sampling tests on the same batch of products to clarify the matter. The company also expressed reservations about Macau's testing process, which was based on a single can sample.