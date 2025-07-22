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NEWS

FrieslandCampina challenges Macau lead test results for Frisolac Prestige infant formula

NEWS
18 mins ago
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Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina has submitted independent test reports to Macau authorities showing that lead levels in its Frisolac Prestige 1 infant formula meet both Hong Kong and Macau standards, after Macau officials reportedly detected levels exceeding local limits.

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The company said it has met with Macau authorities and submitted test results from two ISO 17025-accredited independent laboratories on three samples. All samples were found to comply with both Macau and Hong Kong safety standards.

FrieslandCampina has strongly requested that Macau authorities conduct further sampling tests on the same batch of products to clarify the matter. The company also expressed reservations about Macau's testing process, which was based on a single can sample.

FrieslandCampina Royal Friso infant formula lead content Macau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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