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FINANCE

S&P 500 ends higher as investors await tech earnings

FINANCE
56 mins ago
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The S&P 500 ended higher on Tuesday as gains in Boeing and Coca-Cola helped offset tumbling chip stocks ahead of quarterly reports from Apple and other tech companies this week.

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Global markets have been volatile this month as investors worry that Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and other technology heavyweights may be overspending on AI data centers as they race to dominate the emerging technology.

Microsoft MSFT.O rose 1.1% ahead of its report on Wednesday, while Amazon AMZN.O dipped 0.2% ahead of its results on Thursday.

Apple AAPL.O climbed almost 1% to $340.08. It hit a session high of $342.89, briefly lifting its stock market value to $5 trillion for the first time. The iPhone maker reports its results on Thursday.

Chipmakers that have benefited from heavy AI spending added to recent losses, with the PHLX index .SOX losing 4.5%. It has fallen about 25% from its record-high close on June 22, and it remains up 56% in 2026.

The S&P 500 healthcare .SPXHC index jumped 2.4%, the consumer staples .SPLRCS index added 2% and the materials index .SPLRCM rose 1.7%, while declining chipmakers kept the tech index .SPLRCT down 1.4%.

"What has been behind the move into these non-tech names? Part of it is value," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "GDP is solid, the labor market continues to churn along and, in a lot of places, there's evidence that consumer spending is reaccelerating."

Coca-Cola KO.N rallied 5% after the beverage company raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts.

Boeing BA.N jumped 4.8% after the airplane maker generated positive free cash flow as its turnaround plans gained momentum.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.21% to end the session at 7,428.78 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.22% to 24,876.91 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.03% to 52,747.32 points.

FED DECISION IN FOCUS

The Federal Reserve is due to announce its interest-rate decision on Wednesday. Traders see a 71% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged and a 29% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher rates could further pressure AI companies that are becoming more dependent on debt financing.

Corning GLW.N tumbled 12% after third-quarter sales forecasts missed estimates, while contract research firm IQVIA Holdings IQV.N jumped 14% after lifting its annual profit forecast.

Oil prices offered some broader relief, with Brent falling 4.8% to settle at $84.09 a barrel on expectations that tensions in the Middle East and in Ukraine would ease as the White House hosted Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Analysts on average expect S&P 500 aggregate second-quarter earnings to jump 39% from a year ago, with AI-related stocks accounting for much of that growth, according to LSEG I/B/E/S.

Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500 .AD.SPX by a 2.5-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 63 new highs and one new low; the Nasdaq recorded 167 new highs and 207 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was in line with recent sessions, with 17.2 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 17.4 billion shares over the previous 20 days.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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