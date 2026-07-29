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WORLD

Aeon Mall explosion in Kumamoto after 7.1-magnitude quake, 4 rescued, 10 still missing

WORLD
49 mins ago
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Screenshot from NHK footage
Screenshot from NHK footage

A massive explosion and partial building collapse at Aeon Mall Kumamoto following a 7.1-magnitude shallow earthquake on Tuesday has left multiple people dead and at least 10 others still missing, Japanese media reported.

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The quake struck Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after, the large shopping centre in Kashima town was hit by a violent explosion, causing severe structural damage. Rescue teams worked through the night and have pulled out four people aged between 20 and 40, all conscious, NTV reported. NHK later said 10 people remain unaccounted for.

Screenshot from NHK footage
Screenshot from NHK footage
Screenshot from NHK footage
Screenshot from NHK footage
Photo: Reuters
+1

Dashcam footage captured the moment of the explosion, showing a thick white cloud of smoke and debris bursting from the building as vehicles passed nearby. The blast reportedly blew off part of the exterior wall, hitting cars on the road.

NHK aerial footage showed large sections of the mall's exterior had collapsed, exposing steel reinforcement, with a huge hole in the roof. Fire officials said part of the second floor had caved in, trapping many people. Rescue efforts were hampered by severe damage to the first-floor entrance.

Police confirmed multiple deaths inside the mall, though the exact toll remains unclear. About 200 people were evacuated to a car park following the quake. The Japan Meteorological Agency estimated the shaking in Kashima town reached at least intensity 5.

Kumamoto earthquake Aeon Mall explosion rescue operation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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