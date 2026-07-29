Trump, Zelensky discussed Patriot deal and reviving talks with Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday discussed efforts to revive peace talks with Russia and a deal to allow Ukraine to make Patriot missile interceptors, ahead of the funeral of a U.S. senator who was one of Kyiv's strongest backers.

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Zelensky held a private meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, in the absence of reporters, before the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham in the afternoon.

The visit offered Zelensky an opportunity to shore up military support at a moment when U.S.-Ukraine relations are warmer than they have been in months. The U.S., however, has been sitting on aid for Kyiv and the loss of Graham has removed one of Ukraine's most influential advocates in Washington.

Zelensky said on Telegram that he had a "good meeting" with Trump and they had discussed the U.S. leader's promise at a NATO summit this month to grant Ukraine a license to produce its own Patriot missile interceptors.

As Russia has stepped up its air attacks, Ukraine has run chronically low on supplies of Patriots, which remain the only weapon in its arsenal capable of downing ballistic missiles.

"We talked with the president about licenses for producing interceptors for the Patriots and other ideas that could help," Zelensky said, without providing further details.

"We also talked about diplomacy – it is important to step up the diplomatic process," he said, referring to stalled peace talks with Russia to end the war, now in its fifth year.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, have agreed to visit Ukraine for the first time as part of the effort to kick-start their mediation efforts with Russia, according to two sources familiar with the conversations. Zelensky said ​last week he had spoken with the pair about the prospects for renewed talks.

Separately, Zelensky said he had met with officials from Lockheed Martin - one of the companies that produces Patriot interceptors - and said that teams were already working on solutions "to move to co-production as quickly as possible".

RELATIONS HAVE IMPROVED

Following Graham's funeral, Zelensky is expected to go to the U.S. Capitol for a meeting with senators. The Senate is preparing to vote on a bipartisan package of new sanctions on Russia that Graham spent his final days trying to push across the finish line.

Zelensky's visit came after a letter from the Pentagonto lawmakers showed the Trump administration has told Congress it will not finish spending $400 million authorized for aid to Ukraine until fiscal year 2029.

Democrats and some of Trump's fellow Republicans have criticized the Pentagon for sitting on aid for Kyiv that members of both parties backed last year.

Zelensky and Trump clashed repeatedly in the early months of Trump's second term, but relations between the two have improved in recent months as Ukraine has had greater success in the war, including with increased attacks on Russia's oil industry.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican who died suddenly from a heart ailment on July 11 at age 71, was one of Trump's most visible allies. He was a defense hawk who regularly called for an interventionist U.S. role on the world stage and strongly backed Ukraine.

He met with Zelensky in Kyiv only a day before his death, the 10th time he had visited Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Ahead of the Oval Office meeting, a White House official said Trump would discuss the peace process between Russia and Ukraine with the Ukrainian president. "Now is the time to end the war," the official said.

Reuters