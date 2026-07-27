Night Recap - July 27, 2026

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HK airport offers sensory escape to ready autistic travelers for flights

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A calming space with adjustable lighting and padded walls is now available at Hong Kong International Airport, helping passengers with autism and other hidden disabilities cope with travel stress in the busy airport environment.

Nicaragua and the Solomon Islands open doors to HK passport holders with visa-free entry

Nicaragua and the Solomon Islands have granted visa-free access to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passport holders, bringing the city’s total number of visa-free destinations to 178.

Five premium taxi fleets fall 43pc short of target with only 2,000 in service

Only about 2,000 vehicles from the five premium taxi fleets have entered service as of July, one year after the initiative was launched to enhance the quality of taxi services and promote the healthy development of the embattled industry.

Aircraft worker, 62, dies after fall from six-meter platform at HAECO

A 62-year-old aircraft maintenance worker died after falling from a six-meter-high platform at the Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (HAECO) on Monday morning.

Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August

Japan’s popular lifestyle retailer LOFT is set to open its first Hong Kong store at MOKO in Mong Kok East in August.

Business Today

China chipmaker CXMT's shares surge 470% in Shanghai trading debut

Shares of CXMT Corp surged nearly 470 percent at their Shanghai debut on Monday after Asia's biggest IPO this year, catapulting the chipmaker to the top of China's stock market by valuation despite a recent selloff in global tech stocks.

Hong Kong exports grow at fastest pace in 42 years in June, US-bound shipment doubles

Hong Kong's exports surged over 50 percent in June, the largest growth in more than 42 years, as ongoing robust global demand for AI-related electronics products outweighed external uncertainties.

URA’s Bailey Street / Chi Kiang Street project yields seven bids from developers

The Urban Renewal Authority’s development of the Bailey Street / Chi Kiang Street project in Kowloon received a total seven bids from developers including CK Asset (1113), K Wah International (0173) and China Overseas Land & Investment (0688).

Staff embezzling $50mn to invest CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product led to threefold loss

A male employee who previously embezzled HK$50 million from a securities firm's account for personal investments, eventually losing HK$150 million, was revealed to invest the money into CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (7709), according to mainland media.

Shein flags tariff hits after posting quarterly loss ahead of Hong Kong IPO

Shein swung to a US$99 million (HK$772.2 million) quarterly loss due to slowing sales after the U.S. removed an import duty exemption on small packages and a hefty one-time accounting charge, the online retailer's pre-IPO financial filings showed on Sunday.

World/China

Bestselling Japanese mystery writer Keigo Higashino dies at 68

Bestselling Japanese mystery writer Keigo Higashino, known for acclaimed novels including The Devotion of Suspect X and Journey Under the Midnight Sun, has died of colorectal cancer at the age of 68.

Paris police arrest man who wounded three women with knives

A French off-duty policeman on Monday detained a man after he allegedly attacked and wounded three women with two kitchen knives in Paris, a minister and police said.

Ukraine court remands organiser of weapons show attacked by Russia

A Ukrainian court on Monday remanded in custody the organiser of a weapons exhibition that was struck by Russia in an attack that killed at least 11 people and triggered an outcry across the country.

Sudan army retakes capital highway to flashpoint El-Obeid: army sources

Sudan's army has regained control of a key highway linking the capital Khartoum with the flashpoint city of El-Obeid, two military sources told AFP on Monday.