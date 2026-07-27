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NEWS

Hong Kong, China Equestrian Team heads to FEI World Championships in Aachen with strong four-rider lineup

NEWS
58 mins ago
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The Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China and The Hong Kong Jockey Club announced that four horse-and-rider combinations will represent Hong Kong, China at the upcoming 2026 FEI World Championships in Aachen, Germany.

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Scheduled from August 11 to August 23, the event marks the third time the region has fielded a team at the prestigious global showcase.

The four-member squad features athletes taking part across both show jumping and para dressage events.

Veteran rider Patrick Lam will serve as the sole local representative in the show jumping individual discipline.

Meanwhile, Fleur Schrader, Timothy Tsang, and secondary school student Louie Lam will form the core of the squad in both the individual and team para dressage events.

All four athletes receive elite backing under the Hong Kong Equestrian Performance Plan, a joint initiative between the federation and the Jockey Club.

High momentum following regional success

The team arrives at the World Championships following a stellar showing at the FEI Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, where local riders secured seven medals to finish second overall in the regional table.

The four Aachen-bound riders accounted for six of those medals, sweeping honors across both para dressage and eventing categories.

Reflecting on the selection, sports officials highlighted the team's composition as a milestone for local equestrian sports, pointing out how the inclusion of both para dressage and show jumping riders showcases the inclusiveness and growing depth of the sport in the region.

For the riders, the Aachen games present a major stage to test their skills against top-tier international competition, building valuable experience for the continued development of local equestrian sports.

Comprehensive support team deployed for Aachen campaign

The squad will be spearheaded by Chef d’Equipe Corinne Bracken, who also serves as Performance Manager for the Jockey Club's performance plan.

To ensure optimal preparation and care for both riders and horses, the Jockey Club is dispatching a full multidisciplinary support team to Germany.

The specialized contingent includes dedicated coaches, grooms, veterinarians, farriers, and physiotherapists to manage operations throughout the two-week tournament.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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