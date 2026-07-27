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Father accused of abusing daughters denies punishing them in hallway overnight

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 46-year-old man accused of abusing his two daughters testified in his own defence on Monday, rejecting allegations that he beat the girls and forced them to stand in the hallway overnight.

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The defendant, identified in court as S.K.W., faces four counts of child abuse involving his 10-year-old daughter, X, and 12-year-old daughter, Y, between July and October 2025.

He is also charged with one count of perverting the course of justice for allegedly instructing Y to give a false statement to police in July of last year.

Appearing at the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts, the father denied beating either daughter or forcing them to stand outside their home for six hours on October 30, 2025. 

He testified that after discovering the sisters playing on their phones at around 2am, he confiscated the devices and told them to go to sleep.

The defendant said he later heard a door close at around 3am and found that the girls were missing. 

After unsuccessfully searching a car park and a nearby public park, he returned home to rest as he was feeling unwell.

He explained that he did not immediately report the incident to the police because he believed he could find them himself, suspecting they had gone to stay at a friend’s home.

The father told the court he strongly disapproved of this friend, alleging the person had encouraged his daughters to smoke, drink, and shoplift.

He added that he would never punish his daughters by keeping them in the hallway, noting that it would disturb the neighbours.

Furthermore, he testified that a social worker assigned to their family case visited him and asked him to sign documents surrendering custody of the girls. 

He claimed that when he requested time to consider, the social worker told him his custody rights would be taken away regardless, and then left.

The defence submitted November text messages in which the girls apologised. However, the older daughter previously testified that their grandparents had forced them to send the messages under the threat of being sent to a girls’ home.

The case has been adjourned to August 13 for the trial to continue.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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