Nicaragua and the Solomon Islands open doors to HK passport holders with visa-free entry

Nicaragua and the Solomon Islands have granted visa-free access to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passport holders, bringing the city’s total number of visa-free destinations to 178.

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The expanded travel arrangements were announced by the Immigration Department (ImmD) on Monday under new mutual agreements with the two Belt and Road nations.

Effective immediately, HKSAR passport holders can travel to Nicaragua visa-free for stays of up to 30 days. Additionally, starting August 26, 2026, passport holders can also visit the Solomon Islands visa-free for up to 30 days.

Concurrently, nationals of Nicaragua and the Solomon Islands will be eligible to visit Hong Kong visa-free for stays of up to 30 days starting August 26, 2026.

An Immigration Department spokesman noted that both Nicaragua and the Solomon Islands are partner countries of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The spokesman highlighted that the mutual visa-free arrangements will provide greater convenience for travellers, thereby strengthening Hong Kong's ties with both nations in tourism, culture, and the economy.

With the inclusion of these two countries, the number of countries and territories granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to HKSAR passport holders has risen to 178.