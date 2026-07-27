Three hospitalized after bus and motorcycle collide in Kwun Tong

A motorcyclist and two bus passengers were hospitalized on Monday evening following a traffic collision in Kwun Tong.

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The accident occurred shortly after 6pm today when a bus travelling along Hip Wo Street collided with a motorcycle near the junction with Yuet Wah Street.

The impact threw the motorcyclist to the ground and left the front windscreen of the bus shattered. Two passengers on board the bus also reported injuries following the collision.

All three victims were subsequently transported to the hospital for medical attention.