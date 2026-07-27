Police hunt triad members after man left brain-dead in Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack

Police are hunting for at least two triad members after a 32-year-old man was left brain-dead following a violent assault at an upstairs bar in Tsim Sha Tsui early Sunday morning.

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The victim, surnamed Yeung, suffered a fractured skull, a brain hemorrhage, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung. He is currently in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The assault occurred around midnight on July 26 at a bar inside Cambridge House on Cameron Road, while the No. 8 Northwest Gale or Storm Signal was in effect.

It is understood that Yeung was beaten unconscious by a group of more than 10 people.

The dispute was reportedly triggered by "staring" at a neighboring table where high-ranking members of the Wo Shing Wo triad were seated.

Organized Crime and Triad Bureau investigators from the Yau Tsim Police District have taken over the case. They have arrested a 46-year-old financial advisor in the Western District on suspicion of wounding.

Police are continuing their search for two unemployed men, aged between 30 and 40, who are believed to be affiliated with the Wo Shing Wo triad.