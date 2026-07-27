logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Yuen Long warehouse burgled twice in a week; copper wiring stolen

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A warehouse in the Yuen Long Industrial Estate was burglarized for the second time in a single week on Monday morning, after thieves cut through security locks to steal copper wiring.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report at 8.14am from the owner, who discovered the cut security chains on the iron gate and the pried-open rolling shutter upon returning to the property at 34 Wang Lee Street.

Officers who arrived at the scene conducted a preliminary assessment and confirmed that several meters of copper wiring had been stolen. Meanwhile, police are searching for the suspects.

The warehouse, which formerly housed a pharmaceutical factory, has been vacant since the property was sold some time ago. The incident marks the second time the vacant facility has been targeted by burglars in the span of seven days.

Burglary

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(Source: Kai Tak Sports Park)
Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 awarded ‘M’ Mark status ahead of August matches
NEWS
12 mins ago
(file photo)
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
NEWS
40 mins ago
Father and son granted bail after saw-wielding fight in Tsing Yi
NEWS
1 hour ago
Adapter short circuit sparks boat fire at Tuen Mun Typhoon Shelter
NEWS
1 hour ago
Aircraft worker, 62, dies after fall from six-meter platform at HAECO
NEWS
1 hour ago
Egyptian man found dead in Tsim Sha Tsui hotel; Indian man arrested over drugs
NEWS
7 hours ago
Morning Recap - July 27, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
Beyblade resurgence breathes new life into retail spaces
NEWS
8 hours ago
Priced out: Scalping, ‘scam’ grading, and a record US$16.5m Pikachu card
NEWS
8 hours ago
Multi-billion-dollar cards of gold: How Hong Kong cashes in on collectibles
NEWS
8 hours ago
logo
(Online photo)
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
NEWS
21 hours ago
Typhoon Noul’s rare eastern landfall and close eyewall brought direct hits to western Hong Kong
NEWS
19 hours ago
About 350 flights canceled as airport works to resume afternoon operations
NEWS
26-07-2026 12:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.