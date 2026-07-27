Yuen Long warehouse burgled twice in a week; copper wiring stolen

A warehouse in the Yuen Long Industrial Estate was burglarized for the second time in a single week on Monday morning, after thieves cut through security locks to steal copper wiring.

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Police received a report at 8.14am from the owner, who discovered the cut security chains on the iron gate and the pried-open rolling shutter upon returning to the property at 34 Wang Lee Street.

Officers who arrived at the scene conducted a preliminary assessment and confirmed that several meters of copper wiring had been stolen. Meanwhile, police are searching for the suspects.

The warehouse, which formerly housed a pharmaceutical factory, has been vacant since the property was sold some time ago. The incident marks the second time the vacant facility has been targeted by burglars in the span of seven days.