Father and son granted bail after saw-wielding fight in Tsing Yi

A 78-year-old man and his 52-year-old son have been granted bail after being charged over a brawl at a Tsing Yi shopping mall where the elderly man allegedly chased his son with a hand saw.

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Both men were charged with one count of fighting in a public place, in connection with an incident outside the Marks & Spencer store on the first floor of Maritime Square on July 25.

The father was also charged with possession of offensive weapon in public place.

Neither defendant was required to enter a plea when they appeared at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Monday.

Magistrate Amy Chan Wai-mun adjourned the case to September 21 to allow time for further police investigation, including reviewing security camera footage and seeking legal advice.

Despite the prosecution’s objection to the father’s release, Chan granted cash bail of HK$500 and HK$1,000 to the defendants, respectively.

Under their bail conditions, the father and son are prohibited from discussing the case with each other, while the second defendant was required to report to the police station daily.