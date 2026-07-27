Aircraft worker, 62, dies after fall from six-meter platform at HAECO

A 62-year-old aircraft maintenance worker died after falling from a six-meter-high platform at Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (HAECO) on Monday morning.

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Police were alerted at around 8.35am to the incident at the company on South Perimeter Road in Chek Lap Kok.

Police said the worker, identified by his surname Sin, was carrying out maintenance work on an aircraft atop a mobile platform when he suddenly lost his footing and plunged to the ground.

He suffered head injuries and was rendered unconscious on impact.

Paramedics transported him to North Lantau Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead despite resuscitation efforts.

The incident is under investigation.