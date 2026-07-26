Eighteen injured, 188 trees toppled as Typhoon Noul sweeps Hong Kong

Typhoon Noul left 18 people injured and a trail of damage across Hong Kong, with authorities receiving 188 reports of fallen trees as of Sunday morning.

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The Hong Kong Observatory downgraded the No. 9 Increasing Gale or Storm Signal to the No. 8 Gale or Storm Signal at 7.10am, as Noul gradually moved away from the city. It later issued the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 at 12.40pm.

As of 11am, the Hospital Authority said seven men and 11 women had sought treatment at public hospitals for storm-related injuries.

The Home Affairs Department opened 29 temporary shelters across the city, accommodating 235 people.

The government’s 1823 Call Centre and the Fire Services Department received 35 and 153 reports of fallen trees respectively.

Meanwhile, the Drainage Services Department confirmed five flooding cases as of 11am, affecting Sha Tau Kok Road near Tam Shui Hang, Fan Kam Road near On Po Village, Tung Tsz in Tai Po, Shek Wu Wai and New Praya in Kennedy Town.

The department said more than 60 emergency teams had been deployed to help residents deal with flooding across the city.

It was understood that no landslide reports had been received.

As Noul continued to move away from Hong Kong, the Observatory said local winds were expected to weaken gradually, though members of the public were reminded to remain alert to hazards left behind by the storm.