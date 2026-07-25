Ian Chan concert advances by two hours as Typhoon Noul threatens weather conditions

Organizers of Ian Chan’s concert at Kai Tak Sports Park have moved the show's start time forward by two hours to 6.23pm as severe weather associated with Typhoon Noul approaches the city.

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In response to the schedule change, venue management at Kai Tak Sports Park advised all attendees to set off early and factor in extra travel time to clear security screening and ticket validation smoothly before the performance.

To ensure safety and expedite entry, venue officials reminded concertgoers that long umbrellas will not be permitted inside the premises.

Attendees are encouraged to bring compact folding umbrellas instead or utilize the venue’s umbrella storage service for an HK$10 fee.

On-site staff will direct crowd flow along designated routes, and fans are urged to plan their return journeys well in advance to ensure a safe trip home amid potential rain and transport disruptions.

