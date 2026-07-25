logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Ian Chan concert advances by two hours as Typhoon Noul threatens weather conditions

NEWS
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Organizers of Ian Chan’s concert at Kai Tak Sports Park have moved the show's start time forward by two hours to 6.23pm as severe weather associated with Typhoon Noul approaches the city.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In response to the schedule change, venue management at Kai Tak Sports Park advised all attendees to set off early and factor in extra travel time to clear security screening and ticket validation smoothly before the performance.

To ensure safety and expedite entry, venue officials reminded concertgoers that long umbrellas will not be permitted inside the premises.

Attendees are encouraged to bring compact folding umbrellas instead or utilize the venue’s umbrella storage service for an HK$10 fee.

On-site staff will direct crowd flow along designated routes, and fans are urged to plan their return journeys well in advance to ensure a safe trip home amid potential rain and transport disruptions.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Typhoon Noul approaches Guangdong Coast as HK braces for potential higher warning signal tonight
NEWS
18 mins ago
Hong Kong firm sues government over $6m theft during demolition
NEWS
1 hour ago
School bus driver gets bail following a fatal pedestrian crash in Pok Fu Lam
NEWS
4 hours ago
(Photo from drama series)
Hong Kong teen sparks debate over strict allowances despite high education spending
NEWS
4 hours ago
HKO to raise T3 signal at 1.20pm as Noul approaches
NEWS
6 hours ago
HKPM founding director Dr Louis Ng to retire early 2027 following seven year career
NEWS
6 hours ago
Whistleblower faces workplace retaliation after exposing illegal construction site smoking
NEWS
6 hours ago
Police launch massive Hong Kong Island anti-burglary operation ahead of summer holidays
NEWS
8 hours ago
HKPF Joins regional chiefs at 44th ASEANAPOL Conference in Manila to reinforce transnational crime fight
NEWS
21 hours ago
Ngong Ping 360 launches anniversary night rides with neon displays and outdoor concerts
NEWS
21 hours ago
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
24-07-2026 14:25 HKT
HKO to issue T1 signal at 8.40pm as Noul approaches
NEWS
24-07-2026 12:27 HKT
Patrick Tse’s ashes await placement as family marks seventh-day memorial ritual
GOSSIP
24-07-2026 01:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.