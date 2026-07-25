Viral post warns Hong Kong workers against dismissing $1m savings

A recent social media post has sparked a widespread debate in Hong Kong by criticizing average wage earners who casually dismiss HK$1 million as a small sum, highlighting how social media and an inflated housing market have distorted the public's perception of wealth.

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The discussion originated on the platform Threads, where a user expressed frustration over a growing trend of people earning between HK$10,000 and HK$20,000 a month brushing off $1 million as pocket change simply because it cannot buy a property in the city.

The poster pointed out the harsh mathematical reality that it would take a person earning $20,000 a month over four years to save $1 million, and that assumes they spend absolutely nothing on rent or food during that entire period.

Social media and high property prices distort wealth perception

The original poster attributed this dangerous cognitive bias to three primary factors. First, the constant exposure to extreme wealth and inflated salaries on social media creates a false baseline, making HK$1 million seem trivial.

Second, the city's astronomical property prices have severely skewed the true value of money, leading people to incorrectly believe that if a sum cannot buy real estate, it holds no real value.

Finally, the user suggested that downplaying the amount is simply a psychological defense mechanism used by individuals to comfort themselves for not having reached that financial milestone.

Liquid capital provides emergency funds and workplace dignity

To illustrate the actual power of $1 million, the poster and various online commenters outlined several ways this level of liquid capital can fundamentally change a person's life.

They noted it can serve as vital startup capital for new business ventures or act as a robust emergency fund for unexpected life crises.

The funds can also be invested in exchange-traded funds to generate sustainable passive income or be used to pay down substantial debts to relieve long-term financial pressure.

Most importantly, many workers agreed that having this financial cushion provides the ultimate workplace dignity, giving employees the leverage to walk away from unfair treatment without fear of immediate ruin.

Accumulating a financial safety net remains incredibly difficult

The viral post resonated with many readers, who agreed that while HK$1 million is easy to spend, it remains incredibly difficult to earn. Some commenters observed that people often downplay the amount purely out of vanity to appear wealthier than they are.

Others who had actually achieved the savings milestone shared that reaching it made them much more cautious and focused on investing rather than reckless spending.

While some older commenters noted that HK$1 million naturally feels less significant as people age and take on massive mortgages, the consensus remained that working adults who fail to accumulate this safety net over a long career should seriously reevaluate their financial habits.