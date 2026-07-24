Investigation underway after two hidden needles found on Citybus seat

Hong Kong authorities are investigating a case of criminal damage after two sewing needles were discovered hidden in a bus seat on Friday afternoon, marking the city's second such incident in consecutive days. Fortunately, no passengers were injured.

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The discovery was made at approximately 12.30pm today on a Citybus Route 967 traveling from Admiralty toward Tin Shui Wai.

As the vehicle approached the Queen Street stop along Connaught Road West in Sheung Wan, a passenger alerted the driver to the presence of two pins tucked into the gap between two rear, backward-facing seats on the left side of the lower deck.

Following standard safety protocols, the driver promptly notified the company's operations control center and contacted the police.

Police officers and Citybus representatives subsequently arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Authorities have classified the case as criminal damage, and no arrests have been made so far.

A spokesperson for the bus company stated that the operator is highly concerned about the recent discoveries of sharp objects hidden in its vehicles and strongly condemned any actions intended to cause physical harm.

The company is fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation and is providing all relevant closed-circuit television footage to assist authorities.

In response to the incidents, the bus operator has instructed its drivers to increase their vigilance regarding the conditions inside the cabins.

Passengers are also being urged to remain aware of their surroundings and to notify drivers immediately, provided it is safe to do so, if they spot any suspicious items onboard.