logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Investigation underway after two hidden needles found on Citybus seat

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong authorities are investigating a case of criminal damage after two sewing needles were discovered hidden in a bus seat on Friday afternoon, marking the city's second such incident in consecutive days. Fortunately, no passengers were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The discovery was made at approximately 12.30pm today on a Citybus Route 967 traveling from Admiralty toward Tin Shui Wai.

As the vehicle approached the Queen Street stop along Connaught Road West in Sheung Wan, a passenger alerted the driver to the presence of two pins tucked into the gap between two rear, backward-facing seats on the left side of the lower deck.

Following standard safety protocols, the driver promptly notified the company's operations control center and contacted the police.

Police officers and Citybus representatives subsequently arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Authorities have classified the case as criminal damage, and no arrests have been made so far.

A spokesperson for the bus company stated that the operator is highly concerned about the recent discoveries of sharp objects hidden in its vehicles and strongly condemned any actions intended to cause physical harm.

The company is fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation and is providing all relevant closed-circuit television footage to assist authorities.

In response to the incidents, the bus operator has instructed its drivers to increase their vigilance regarding the conditions inside the cabins.

Passengers are also being urged to remain aware of their surroundings and to notify drivers immediately, provided it is safe to do so, if they spot any suspicious items onboard.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mainland tourist arrested at Lok Ma Chau Control Point for smuggling dog in shoulder bag
NEWS
2 hours ago
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
2 hours ago
More Guangdong drivers allowed into Hong Kong from Saturday
NEWS
2 hours ago
Cathay to raise fuel surcharges by up to 41pc from Aug 1
NEWS
2 hours ago
Monkey intrusion disrupts MTR services for second day running
NEWS
4 hours ago
HKO to issue T1 signal at 8.40pm as Noul approaches
NEWS
4 hours ago
Dummy account holder gets enhanced four-year jail term over $11.6m money laundering
NEWS
5 hours ago
Woman arrested for refusing breath test after car overturns near Tai Lam Tunnel
NEWS
9 hours ago
Morning Recap - July 24, 2026
NEWS
9 hours ago
Fire breaks out in Mong Kok tenement, 3 cats and 2 dogs found dead
NEWS
11 hours ago
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
Friend shares unseen photos from Patrick Tse's final years
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-07-2026 13:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.