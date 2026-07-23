Man, 72, arrested as police raid mainland dental center in HK over suspected illegal practice

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Police raided a mainland dental chain's consultation center on King's Road on Thursday afternoon following complaints of illegal medical practices and misleading customers.

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Officers from the police and the Department of Health conducted a joint operation on Thursday afternoon at 37 King's Road, North Point, investigating Wuyuan Medical.

A 72-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of "practising dentistry without registration."

The arrested man, who is not a registered dentist, is currently being detained for further questioning.

During the raid, authorities seized medical equipment, including a suspected intraoral scanner, a dental chair, and various dental tools as evidence.

Undercover sting reveals bogus dentists

The enforcement action came after the Hong Kong Dental Association (HKDA) sent "mystery shoppers" to visit two such consultation centers in bustling commercial districts earlier this month.

The undercover team discovered uncertified staff dressed in doctors' coats falsely claiming to be dentists.

These individuals allegedly used intraoral endoscopes to diagnose patients and propose treatment plans on the spot, despite failing to display any valid practising certificates.

The crackdown coincides with a growing trend of Hongkongers travelling across the border for cheaper dental services.

Calls for tighter cross-border regulations

Speaking at a press conference, the HKDA accused certain mainland clinics of "commodifying" healthcare by pushing unnecessary, profit-driven procedures—such as extra dental implants—which significantly increase medical risks and costs for patients.

Highlighting regulatory loopholes in cross-border advertising, the HKDA and local industry groups issued a joint statement urging authorities to step up cooperation.

The association also suggested the government amend the Trade Descriptions Ordinance to establish unified and truthful standards for all medical promotions in Hong Kong.

Authorities warn of severe health risks

In briefing the media in the evening, the police spokesman stated that the investigation is ongoing, including looking into the arrested man's background.

The case is being jointly followed up by the North Point police district and the Department of Health.

The police reminded the public that under the Dentists Registration Ordinance (Cap. 156), only registered dentists are permitted to practise dentistry in Hong Kong, which includes using intraoral scanners to acquire digital images.

Anyone providing such services without registration commits an offense and faces a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.

Dr. Andrew But Yu-tin, Senior Dental Officer (Dental Regulatory and Law Enforcement) of the Department of Health, emphasized that the department and the police attach great importance to public health and safety, and will continue to strictly enforce the law against unlicensed dental activities.

The department urged the public not to patronize unlicensed dental clinics to avoid treatment failures, increased risk of infection, or other health hazards.

To protect their health, residents should check the list of registered dentists published online by the Dental Council of Hong Kong to verify the qualifications of service providers before receiving treatment.

(Updated at 9.55pm)