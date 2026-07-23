Man beaten, robbed after confronting pair harassing female cycling companion in Tai Po

A 52-year-old man was beaten and robbed after confronting two young men who allegedly harassed his female cycling companion during a late-night bike ride in Tai Po.

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The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday (Jul 23) near a public toilet on Chong San Road in Pak Shek Kok.

The man and his 20-year-old female companion had cycled from Kwong Fuk Estate to Pak Shek Kok. While he was using the public toilet, the woman was approached and allegedly harassed by two men believed to be aged between 18 and 20.

After returning and seeing the pair bothering his companion, the man confronted them, sparking a heated argument. The two men then allegedly assaulted him, leaving him with abrasions to his right cheek and left ribs.

During the altercation, his crossbody bag fell to the ground. The suspects picked it up, reportedly saying they would throw it into the sea before fleeing with it.

The man called police and was taken conscious to hospital for treatment.

The stolen bag contained personal identification documents and HK$20 in cash.

Police searched the area but failed to locate the suspects. The case has been classified as assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft, and has been handed over to the Tai Po district crime squad for investigation.