Mainland man charged in daughter impersonation phone scam

A 47-year-old mainland Chinese man has been charged after a 63-year-old woman was allegedly duped out of HK$40,000 by a caller posing as her daughter before police foiled a second cash handover.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police said the woman reported the case on Tuesday (Jul 21) after receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be her daughter, who said she urgently needed money.

Believing the caller, the woman handed HK$40,000 in cash to a man in Cheung Sha Wan as instructed.

She later received another call from the suspected scammer requesting an additional HK$50,000. Suspecting she had been deceived, she reported the incident to police.

Officers from the Sham Shui Po district launched an operation later that day and arrested a 47-year-old mainland Chinese man while the victim was attempting to hand over the second payment in Cheung Sha Wan.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud and is due to appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Thursday (Jul 23).

The Sham Shui Po district crime squad is continuing its investigation.