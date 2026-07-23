logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mainland man charged in daughter impersonation phone scam

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 47-year-old mainland Chinese man has been charged after a 63-year-old woman was allegedly duped out of HK$40,000 by a caller posing as her daughter before police foiled a second cash handover.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police said the woman reported the case on Tuesday (Jul 21) after receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be her daughter, who said she urgently needed money.

Believing the caller, the woman handed HK$40,000 in cash to a man in Cheung Sha Wan as instructed.

She later received another call from the suspected scammer requesting an additional HK$50,000. Suspecting she had been deceived, she reported the incident to police.

Officers from the Sham Shui Po district launched an operation later that day and arrested a 47-year-old mainland Chinese man while the victim was attempting to hand over the second payment in Cheung Sha Wan.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud and is due to appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Thursday (Jul 23).

The Sham Shui Po district crime squad is continuing its investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Wu Chi-wai posted an update on social media after completing his prison term.
Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai enters Britain after border hold-up
NEWS
20 mins ago
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
24 mins ago
Airport Island cleared for fully driverless vehicle trials
NEWS
26 mins ago
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
44 mins ago
Man beaten, robbed after confronting pair harassing female cycling companion in Tai Po
NEWS
1 hour ago
Enthusiasm at the Standard’s International School Fair 2026
Morning Recap - July 23, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Customs seizes $11m drugs at airport, 3 passengers arrested
NEWS
12 hours ago
Operator of unlicensed ‘student hostel’ in Kowloon Tong house convicted over illegal bedspaces
NEWS
12 hours ago
Man, 52, found hanged on balcony after strong odour reported at Sha Tin estate
NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
NEWS
23 hours ago
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
22-07-2026 04:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.