Teen fencer Ho storms through qualifiers at Worlds hosted in HK

Seventeen-year-old Harris Ho Shing-him, the reigning world junior foil champion, stormed into the main draw of the Kerry Fencing World Championships in Hong Kong after winning all six of his qualifying matches.

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The nine-day event officially opened yesterday at AsiaWorld-Expo, marking the first time the world championships have been staged in the city.

Ho will now compete on Saturday alongside defending champion Ryan Choi Chun-yin and two-time Olympic gold medalist Edgar Cheung Ka-long, both of whom earned direct entry into the round of 64 thanks to their top-16 world rankings.

They rank No 2 and No 15, respectively. The tournament’s first three days feature qualification rounds across different disciplines in Hall 2, which seats 300 spectators. Fans turned out to watch the men’s foil and women’s epee qualifiers yesterday.

In women’s epee, Hong Kong’s Chu Ka-mong defeated a Venezuelan opponent and Wu Haidi overcame an Egyptian fencer, ensuring both will join Kaylin Hsieh Sin-yan – the world No 13 – in the round of 64.