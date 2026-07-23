Morning Recap - July 23, 2026

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Operator of unlicensed 'student hostel' in Kowloon Tong house convicted over illegal bedspaces

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The operator of an unlicensed "student hostel" in a Kowloon Tong detached house, used as a dormitory for mainland students coming to Hong Kong for secondary school, was convicted on Wednesday at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts for contravening the Bedspace Apartments Ordinance, the Home Affairs Department announced.

Customs seizes $11m drugs at airport, 3 passengers arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested three male passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday, seizing about 5.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine and about 14 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine worth a total of about HK$11 million, authorities said.

Man, 52, found hanged on balcony after strong odour reported at Sha Tin estate

A 52-year-old man was found dead by hanging on the balcony of a Sha Tin estate apartment after a strong odor was reported in the area.

Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre knife report sparks shield-wielding police deployment in false alarm

Police officers armed with shields and protective gear were deployed to Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre on Wednesday night following reports of a man carrying a knife into a shopping centre toilet, but the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

Photo: FB

ImmD raids Tung Chung estate, arrests 5 over illegal workers hired for renovation work

The Immigration Department arrested three suspected illegal workers and two employers during a two-day operation at a newly occupied large housing estate in Tung Chung, targeting illegal workers engaged in renovation work, authorities said.

World/China News

US judge sets June 2027 trial date for Venezuela's Maduro

A judge on Wednesday set a June 1, 2027, trial date for ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on U.S. drug trafficking charges, while a defense lawyer vowed to seek dismissal of the case on the grounds that Maduro is immune from prosecution as the head of a sovereign state.

Trial date set for ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in New York. Reuters

US accuses China's Moonshot of stealing from Anthropic's Fable for latest AI model

China's Moonshot AI stole from Anthropic's most sophisticated AI large language model, Fable, to help create its latest K3 release and has acquired advanced Nvidia AI chips, top Trump administration tech official Michael Kratsios said on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

Trump threatens Iranian infrastructure after Houthis block Red Sea artery

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Wednesday to destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant every time Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, raising the stakes after Iranian-allied Houthis in Yemen threatened a second vital energy route.

Smoke rises from a fire following a reported strike in Behbahan, Khuzestan Province, Iran. Reuters

Instagram hit by second outage in 3 days as messages fail to send

Instagram suffered a major service disruption on Wednesday evening, with users worldwide reporting that direct messages were failing to send or receive, marking the second large-scale outage in just three days.

Photo: Reuters

Dongguan woman awarded 630,000 yuan after charging phone fire leaves her severely disabled

A woman in Dongguan, Guangdong province, suffered severe burns after her mobile phone caught fire while charging overnight as she fell asleep scrolling through it, with a court ruling the online seller 60 percent liable for over 630,000 yuan in compensation.

Philippine, Chinese foreign ministers trade protests over South China Sea encounter

The foreign ministers of the Philippines and China met in Manila on Wednesday to exchange "strong" protests regarding a recent maritime encounter between their vessels in the contested South China Sea.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Reuters

Fire in Peruvian capital Lima kills 10

A fire in a low-income neighborhood in Lima killed 10 people and destroyed two homes, Peru's civil defense reported Wednesday. Two more people were injured, the INDECI civil defense institute wrote in a social media post.

Photo: AFP

Market

Wall Street indexes dip with technology earnings, rising oil in focus

The Nasdaq led Wall Street lower on Wednesday with a mixed performance from technology stocks, as investors waited for key earnings reports to gauge the health of a market rally fed by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

Tesla profit disappoints, EV maker posts cash burn as AI spending surges

Tesla TSLA.O on Wednesday missed analysts' profit forecasts for the second quarter and, for the first time in more than two years, reported negative free cash flow as the Elon Musk-led EV maker accelerated spending on infrastructure for its AI and robotics ambitions.

Sports

Liverpool ticket tout crackdown yields £1.2m seizure and 400 lifetime bans

Liverpool and Merseyside Police have seized more than £1.2 million (US$1.6 million) in assets related to organised ticket touting, with more than 400 lifetime bans issued, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Aging water pipes in a world-class city: the ticking clock beneath Hong Kong's streets

A recent major water main failure in Shau Kei Wan left over 10,000 households and local businesses without fresh water for more than 30 hours. The outage forced eateries to suspend operations and disrupted daily life across multiple residential estates.

Opinion

Inside AI's mind: Anthropic decodes J-space | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

On July 6, Anthropic's research team published a paper titled "Verbalizable Representations Form a Global Workspace in Language Models." In plain words, it says that Claude has a small thinking room inside it. While nobody built this room on purpose, it grew on its own while the model was trained. Anthropic named this small room J-space.

Sanctuary of light: the teacher's majesty in Arab conscience | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

In the beginning was the word, bringing forth light. From this light, the Arab mind was formed, cherishing learning and yearning for knowledge.

File Photo/Reuters