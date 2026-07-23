Fire in Peruvian capital Lima kills 10

A fire in a low-income neighborhood in Lima killed 10 people and destroyed two homes, Peru's civil defense reported Wednesday.

Two more people were injured, the INDECI civil defense institute wrote in a social media post.

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According to relatives, five of the deceased were adults, and the other five were children.

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Among the dead were "nine members of one family, five of whom are minors," police chief Oscar Arriola confirmed.

An investigation "to determine the point of origin, the circumstances, and the causes of this fire" was underway, he told reporters.

Peruvian media has reported that extortionists who were threatening local businesses started the fire.

AFP