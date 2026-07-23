Fire in Peruvian capital Lima kills 10

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Several dead in fire at Brussels construction site, authorities say
15-07-2026 02:17 HKT
Apartment building fire in Spain's Catalonia kills 5 youths
18-02-2026 01:07 HKT
HK Customs signs mutual recognition deal with Peru to ease cargo flow
31-12-2025 01:59 HKT
Bus crash in Peru's Arequipa kills 37
13-11-2025 04:01 HKT
Peru breaks off ties with Mexico over asylum for former PM: govt
04-11-2025 10:29 HKT
Man dies after residential fire breaks out in Ngau Tau Kok building
31-10-2025 03:02 HKT
Peru declares 30-day state of emergency in Lima to tackle rising crime
22-10-2025 09:28 HKT
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT