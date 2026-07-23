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WORLD

Fire in Peruvian capital Lima kills 10

WORLD
38 mins ago
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Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

A fire in a low-income neighborhood in Lima killed 10 people and destroyed two homes, Peru's civil defense reported Wednesday.
Two more people were injured, the INDECI civil defense institute wrote in a social media post.

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According to relatives, five of the deceased were adults, and the other five were children.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Among the dead were "nine members of one family, five of whom are minors," police chief Oscar Arriola confirmed.

An investigation "to determine the point of origin, the circumstances, and the causes of this fire" was underway, he told reporters.
Peruvian media has reported that extortionists who were threatening local businesses started the fire.

AFP

PeruLimafatal fire

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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