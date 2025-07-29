Operator of unlicensed ‘student hostel’ in Kowloon Tong house convicted over illegal bedspaces

The operator of an unlicensed "student hostel" in a Kowloon Tong detached house, used as a dormitory for mainland students coming to Hong Kong for secondary school, was convicted on Wednesday at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts for contravening the Bedspace Apartments Ordinance, the Home Affairs Department announced.

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Officers from the Office of the Licensing Authority conducted an inspection in March at a premises on Wiltshire Road, Kowloon Tong – also known as "Bluebell Home" – and found an unlicensed bedspace apartment with bedspaces being used as accommodation under rental agreements. The operator pleaded guilty to operating without a certificate of exemption or a licence.

Under the Ordinance, any premises with 12 or more bedspaces used or intended for accommodation under rental agreements requires a licence before operation.

The Licensing Authority said it has strengthened intelligence-gathering and will continue joint operations with other law enforcement agencies. Since 2021, 12 prosecutions have been brought against unlicensed bedspace apartments, all resulting in convictions.

The Education Bureau reminded parents and students to choose compliant accommodation, noting that some operators market "student hostels" through social media. If such premises also provide tutoring or homework guidance services with eight or more students at a time, or 20 or more per day, they must be registered as schools under the Education Ordinance.

Schools with sufficient facilities may apply to offer hostel services, but must comply with relevant regulations.