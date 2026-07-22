Morning Recap - July 22, 2026

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Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case

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High Court judge Wilson Chan Ka-shun has been found to have engaged in judicial copying for the fifth time, with the Court of Appeal ordering a retrial in the Nam Tai Property case after nearly 95 percent of his judgment was found to have been copied from one party's submissions, the judiciary said.

Customs seizes 250 live birds smuggled in baggage at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line

Hong Kong Customs detected two cases of suspected illegal bird imports at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on Tuesday, seizing 250 live birds worth about HK$50,000, authorities said.

(Video) KMB bus suspected of running red light in Clear Water Bay near miss

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a double-decker KMB bus narrowly avoided colliding with another vehicle after appearing to run a red light while turning on Clear Water Bay Road on July 19, sparking online calls for police action.

Man dies after falling from footbridge in Kwun Tong

A 47-year-old man died after falling from a footbridge in Kwun Tong on Tuesday night, police said.

(Video) Flying wooden pallets from Tuen Mun Road truck narrowly miss following car

Dashcam footage has captured the moment several wooden pallets flew off a dump truck on Tuen Mun Road on Tuesday, narrowly missing a vehicle behind and sparking online calls for action.

Trader used $50m to open leverage for stock trading, firm faces $150m loss

A 26-year-old trader arrested for allegedly misusing company funds at a securities firm in Central's World-Wide House had taken HK$50 million from his firm as margin and used it to open leveraged positions "several times" the amount, resulting in a temporary loss of about HK$150 million, according to police and sources.

Police arrest 991 in World Cup anti-gambling operation, seize $365m betting records

Police arrested 991 people during a World Cup anti-illegal gambling operation across Hong Kong between June and July, seizing more than HK$365 million in betting records, about HK$3 million in cash and about HK$4.4 million in suspected criminal proceeds, authorities said.

World/China News

11 dead, 14 trapped after India tunnel collapse

At least 11 people have died and 14 others remained trapped after a tunnel collapsed at an under-construction hydroelectric project in India's remote northeast, officials said Tuesday.

Photo: X

Scam losses in Asian regions up to US$114 bn in 2025: UN

Victims of transnational online scams in East Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand lost up to US$114.1 billion last year, a UN report said on Tuesday, with estimated losses at least tripling from 2023.

5 people dead in apparent mass drowning in Ohio river

Two women and three men were confirmed dead on Monday in an apparent mass drowning in Ohio after two people entered a river to help a struggling swimmer, followed by two more adults who made an ill-fated rescue attempt of their own, officials said.

Market

Wall St ends higher on chip stocks recovery; earnings in focus

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq leading gains as a steep rally in semiconductor shares helped shift the focus away from the latest Middle East hostilities and tariff battles, while investors looked ahead to major technology earnings reports.

Editorial

The gridlock of growth: how grassroots backlash threatens America's AI dominance

Across the United States, the physical foundation of the artificial intelligence boom is running into a wall of public resistance. What began as isolated neighborhood zoning disputes in Northern Virginia has coalesced into a national movement. In mid-2026, protesters across more than 40 states mobilized against the rapid, unchecked expansion of AI data centers.

Opinion

A narrative of city life, tech and the future | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

M+ has devoted its vast West Gallery to South Korean artist Lee Bul, and the result is one of the season's most eye-catching shows.

Development of AI in the construction industry | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

I attended a seminar organized by the Construction Industry Council and was amazed, as a veteran engineer, to see that AI applications have been fast developing in the construction industry.