(Video) KMB bus suspected of running red light in Clear Water Bay near miss

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a double-decker KMB bus narrowly avoided colliding with another vehicle after appearing to run a red light while turning on Clear Water Bay Road on July 19, sparking online calls for police action.

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The 13-second clip, recorded around 11.55pm, shows a vehicle travelling towards Choi Hung on Clear Water Bay Road approaching a traffic light near On Sau Road. Roadworks were underway with temporary traffic lights in operation.

While the dashcam vehicle faced a green light and proceeded straight through the intersection, a double-decker KMB bus turned and passed directly in front of it at speed, forcing the driver to brake and honk continuously. The bus then continued on its route.

The bus was identified as route 88, which runs between Sau Mau Ping and Tai Wai station. The poster noted they had not captured the licence plate clearly. Online commenters urged the driver to report the incident to police, with one saying: "There were passengers on board."