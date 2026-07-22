logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

(Video) KMB bus suspected of running red light in Clear Water Bay near miss

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a double-decker KMB bus narrowly avoided colliding with another vehicle after appearing to run a red light while turning on Clear Water Bay Road on July 19, sparking online calls for police action.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 13-second clip, recorded around 11.55pm, shows a vehicle travelling towards Choi Hung on Clear Water Bay Road approaching a traffic light near On Sau Road. Roadworks were underway with temporary traffic lights in operation.

While the dashcam vehicle faced a green light and proceeded straight through the intersection, a double-decker KMB bus turned and passed directly in front of it at speed, forcing the driver to brake and honk continuously. The bus then continued on its route.

The bus was identified as route 88, which runs between Sau Mau Ping and Tai Wai station. The poster noted they had not captured the licence plate clearly. Online commenters urged the driver to report the incident to police, with one saying: "There were passengers on board."

Clear Water Bay Road KMB traffic light violation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Customs seizes 250 live birds smuggled in baggage at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line
NEWS
59 mins ago
Man dies after falling from footbridge in Kwun Tong
NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
(Video) Flying wooden pallets from Tuen Mun Road truck narrowly miss following car
NEWS
1 hour ago
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong retains 17th place overall in the QS Best Student Cities 2027. File Photo
HK universities climb in rankings, but costs bite
NEWS
1 hour ago
Trader used $50m to open leverage for stock trading, firm faces $150m loss
NEWS
3 hours ago
NS Files Decoded revisits 'Returning Valiant' case, reveals how students were radicalised
NEWS
4 hours ago
16 women arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation
NEWS
4 hours ago
Police arrest 991 in World Cup anti-gambling operation, seize $365m betting records
NEWS
5 hours ago
Winning numbers drawn for $100m Mark Six Summer Snowball
NEWS
7 hours ago
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
18 hours ago
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 21:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.