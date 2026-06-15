HKO issues landslide alert for Eastern Sai Kung amid heavy downpours

The Hong Kong Observatory has issued a special landslide alert, warning the public to stay clear of slopes as exceptionally heavy rainfall significantly increases the risk of landslides in the eastern parts of Sai Kung.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With the Amber Rainstorm Warning and Thunderstorm Warning currently in force across the city; weather officials are urging residents and hikers to remain highly vigilant regarding the heightened threat of slope failures.

The observatory advised citizens to keep a safe distance from steep terrain and retaining walls.

Anyone who encounters an active landslide in their vicinity is instructed to evacuate the area immediately and contact the police only after reaching a secure location.