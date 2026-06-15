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NEWS

HKO issues landslide alert for Eastern Sai Kung amid heavy downpours

NEWS
48 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hong Kong Observatory has issued a special landslide alert, warning the public to stay clear of slopes as exceptionally heavy rainfall significantly increases the risk of landslides in the eastern parts of Sai Kung.

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With the Amber Rainstorm Warning and Thunderstorm Warning currently in force across the city; weather officials are urging residents and hikers to remain highly vigilant regarding the heightened threat of slope failures. 

The observatory advised citizens to keep a safe distance from steep terrain and retaining walls. 

Anyone who encounters an active landslide in their vicinity is instructed to evacuate the area immediately and contact the police only after reaching a secure location.

weather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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