Youth gang on retro chopper bikes spark outrage after random metal-pelting attacks on pedestrian

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A viral video circulating on the social media platform Threads has sparked widespread public outrage after showing a group of teenagers riding modified retro-style "bullet" bicycles and randomly attacking pedestrians with heavy metal brake components along the waterfront and in public parks in Tsuen Wan.

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The video footage captures several modified bicycles, colloquially known in Hong Kong as "bullet bikes", maneuvering along the Tsuen Wan West promenade and through local parks at all hours of the day and night.

Riders on these distinctive lowrider-style bicycles can be seen carrying heavy metal bicycle brake components, commonly referred to as "horseshoes" or "U-plates," which they throw at random passersby before quickly speeding away from the scene.

At least three pedestrians were targeted in the footage. In one daytime scene, a male pedestrian walking along the waterfront was struck from behind by one of the metal objects.

Stunned and unable to react immediately, the victim could only watch as the group of teenagers rode past him.

The video also showcases a youth holding two different colored brake calipers of the exact same brand, which are believed to be the weapons used in the random assaults.

The hostility escalated further in Tsuen Wan Park, where the teenagers rode their bicycles directly into the recreational area.

One of the youths brandished a metal brake piece and gestured aggressively toward an elderly resident.

Although the startled senior warned the youth that he would report the incident to the police if the behavior continued, the teenager refused to back down and threw the heavy metal object directly at him before fleeing on his bicycle.

Toward the end of the footage, which appears to have been filmed at night, a female resident was also targeted, leaving her visibly shaken and shouting in anger at the departing youths.

The video has provoked intense condemnation from internet users, who criticized the teenagers for their cowardly behavior and for specifically targeting vulnerable elderly citizens.

Many online commentators pointed out that these actions constitute common assault and expressed confidence that police would quickly apprehend the suspects using local surveillance footage.