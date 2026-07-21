Yan Oi Tong to offer free Chinese medicine services to 9,000 seniors starting Oct

Yan Oi Tong will launch free mobile Chinese medicine services across Hong Kong in October, with the initiative expected to benefit about 9,000 low-income elderly people.

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The mobile clinics will operate at 60 locations, mainly in public housing estates. Eligible residents aged 65 or above will receive free consultations and four doses of concentrated Chinese medicine during each visit.

Free Tian Jiu therapy will also be offered in December, benefiting an estimated 550 elderly patients.

The traditional treatment involves applying medicated herbal patches to specific acupuncture points and is commonly used to strengthen the body and help prevent seasonal illnesses.

Separately, Yan Oi Tong said the first two phases of its Light Public Housing project on Yan Po Road in Tuen Mun were being prepared for occupancy in the third quarter.

The development will provide about 5,600 units measuring between 14 and 32 square meters, with monthly rents ranging from HK$900 to HK$2,010.

Yan Oi Tong board chairman Tommy Ching Tsun-wah said the rents were lower than those typically charged for subdivided flats and expressed hope that the project would improve living conditions for low-income families.