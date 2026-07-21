Customs seizes three live cats smuggled in backpacks at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line

Hong Kong Customs detected two suspected cases of illegal animal imports at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on Monday, seizing three live cats worth about HK$36,000, authorities said.

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Customs officers intercepted a 59-year-old mainland male passenger and a 58-year-old mainland female passenger at the arrival hall. Two live cats were found in the man's backpack and one in the woman's. Both were arrested and the cases have been handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

Under the Rabies Regulation, illegal import of animals carries a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and one year imprisonment.